Henry’s anniversary celebrated in Martindale

Special to the LPR

Main Street in Martindale will host the 100th birthday of “Henry,” Martindale’s Model-T from Ford Motor Company on Saturday, May 18, from 12-4 p.m.

The 1923 Model-T one-ton flatbed truck, also known as TT, has lived in a barn in downtown Martindale since it was acquired and restored by long-time Austin contractor and frequent Martindale visitor Joe Pinnelli in 2007.

Ford Motor Company’s Model Ts were the first mass-produced automobiles in the United States, the vehicle that put Americans on wheels in the early 20th century.

The Model-T vehicles were manufactured between 1908 and 1927, meaning that all remaining T-Model cars and trucks are either over a 100-years-old or nearing the century mark.

Pinnelli has invited other Model-T owners in Texas, including members of the Austin and San Antonio Model-T Clubs, to bring and display their vehicles on Martindale’s Historic Main Street from 12-4 p.m. on May 18 to celebrate the landmark birthday with “Henry” and his friends. Come, bring children, walk with them through history and see (have photos taken with) many vintage Model-Ts from 100 years ago.

Food and refreshments will be available from downtown businesses. There will be live music in the Courtyard on Main Street. There will also be free Henry Birthday Cupcakes for all, while supplies last.

Also, on May 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, there will be the City of Martindale and Caldwell County ESD Bicycle Rodeo will be taking place between the silos at 405 Main Street. That event will focus on bicycle safety and free helmet distribution for kids. Long-time Martindale resident Carlton Carl is hosting the event.

There will be a free bike giveaway, with each Rodeo participant eligible to win one of several contributed bicycles. The Rodeo will include a Bicycle Safety Obstacle Course, Instruction in Identifying Safety Hazards and Checking Bicycle Tire Air Pressure. And Identification Cards will be available for all the kids.

For more information, contact Joe Pinnelli 512-801-8106, or Carlton Carl at 512-749-9050.