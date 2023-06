Memorial Day around Lockhart Share:







Members of the American Legion Post 41 Auxiliary placed U.S. Flags at the graves of military veterans at the Lockhart Cemetery on Saturday morning in observance of Memorial Day on Monday. Local Boys Scouts had already placed a gross – 144 flags – at the cemetery, while the American Legion placed another four gross – 576 flags. Helping the ladies is Demi Walter, 2. Photo by Kyle Mooty