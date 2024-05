Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, May 15

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, May 16

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.

Lions Stadium

LHS Spring Football Game, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 17

Load Off Fanny’s

Missoula Slim, 7-9 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

John Austen Miller album release show, opening set by Charley Ramsay, 8-11 p.m.

The PEARL

Grant Ewing, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Load Off Fanny’s

Mags & Ethan, 2 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Forest Bathing, 9 a.m.

Scavenger Hunt Hike, 10 a.m.

Tipis on the Prairie, 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Load Off Fanny’s

Song Swap with Cristina Bolen 2 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Irish Music Session, 4:30-8 p.m.

The PEARL

Tinker & the Gypsy, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.