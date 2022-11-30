First Friday joins A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart for festivities Share:







From Staff Reports

First Friday coincides this year with A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart, formerly known as Dickens Festival.

To kick things off there will be a Fashion Show Thursday evening beginning at 8 p.m. at Lockhart Arts & Craft unveiling the new line of everything from shoes, hats, T-shirts, hoodies and Crewneck shirts from Willigan’s Island.

First Friday takes place Friday beginning at 5 p.m. with carolers starting around the square at 5:30 p.m.

Vendor tents will open at 6 p.m. around the square for their two-day stay at this year’s A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart.

Local merchants usually stay open until about 8 p.m. for First Friday.

There will also be live music at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library with Emmerson Biggins.

The highlight of the evening comes at 7 p.m. with Mayor Lew White’s Christmas Tree lighting on the southwest corner of the courthouse lawn.

This year, the Caldwell County Courthouse will be decorated, too.

There is a list of other entertainment on Page 2 of this issue.

The fun continues Saturday with events beginning at the library at 9 a.m., Several school choirs will perform their Christmas carols throughout the day while there will be everything from ice sculptures, train rides, hayrides, face painting, street juggling, glass blowers, a magic show, petting zoo, ballet, live music from Straight Ahead and Mariachi Cielo Azul, caricatures and book sales. There will even be a visit from Santa at the library.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, the annual Parade returns to downtown Lockhart.

The Lockhart Downtown Business Association will hold a 7-day raffle, beginning Friday, Dec. 2, raising money for local organizations to provide Christmas gifts for kids in Lockhart and Caldwell County.

Participants will have the option to purchase tickets online for their prize of choice, but tickets purchased from businesses on the square during First Friday will be doubled in value.

More details can be found on the Lockhart Downtown Businesses’ Facebook and Instagram pages.

Prizes include:

$100 gift certificate for Gonzales Bistro

$100 gift certificate for Electric Rodeo Tattoo

$100 gift certificate for Vogel Furniture

$50 gift certificate for Best Little Wine & Books

$50 gift certificate for Old Pal

$50 gift certificate for Loop & Lil’s