Faith/Fe Presbyterian Church donates to CCFB Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The Faith/Fe Presbyterian Church recently demonstrated its commitment to serving the community by supporting the important work of the Lockhart Food Pantry.

Through its participation in the nationwide Souper Bowl of Caring initiative, members of the congregation collected both monetary and food donations to help provide meals for neighbors in need. Thanks to the generosity of church members, the effort resulted in a total contribution of $340 and 331 pounds of food for the pantry.

Church leaders said the donation reflects the congregation’s ongoing mission to care for the community and respond to the needs of local families.

The effort was inspired by the biblical teaching found in Gospel of Matthew 25:35, which reminds us: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat.”

Members of the church say they are proud to partner with the Lockhart Food Pantry and look forward to continuing to support programs that help ensure no one in the community goes hungry.