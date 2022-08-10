Federico Maldonado Yañez Share:







February 28, 1956 – August 2, 2022

Federico Maldonado Yañez, 66, of Lockhart, Texas, died on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart and will include a recitation of the holy rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be Friday, August 12 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Martindale, Texas, followed by interment at Live Oak Cemetery in Uhland, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.