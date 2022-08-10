Ernest R. Dees Share:







Ernest R. Dees of Lockhart, Texas passed away on August 5, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born June 15, 1939, in San Marcos to Ruben and Ruby (Whittington) Dees.

Ernest went to work for Wuest Supermarket in San Marcos at age 16 as a stocker and worked his way up to serving as manager for many years. He then served as manager of Pic-N-Pac in Luling and later Lockhart, until he retired at 62.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter Darla Dees Wood. He is survived by his wife, Lillian Dees; son, Frank Dees, son-in-law, Roger Wood, and sister-in-law, Patricia Cowen.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 20th, from 1:00-2:00PM, with a Memorial Service to begin at 2:00PM at Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Lillian Dees and Darla Wood Endowed Scholarship at Texas State University.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas.

512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com