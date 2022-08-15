Michael Scott Leggett Share:







Michael Scott Leggett was born in Austin, Texas, on September 12, 1963, to David Ray Leggett and Linda Grove Lynk. He passed away on August 10, 2022, in his home in Round Rock after a two-and-half-year battle with small cell lung cancer. He was proceeded in death by both of his parents and his daughter, Sarah Corren Leggett.

Scott is survived by his wife Eileen; their three sons, Aaron, Michael, and Daniel Leggett; his step-mother, Debbie Leggett; his sisters, Shaela Leggett-Bresett; Leigh Ann Sughrue and husband Jeff; Christina Mugno and husband William; Dana Germer and husband Waylon; Rebecca Owen and husband Randy; Rhonda Pearson and husband Drew; his brother, Bobby Lynk and wife Faleshia; and his brother-in-law, Sam Danielson and wife Nancy.

Scott is also survived by his uncle and aunts, Jim Grove, Janet Cleland, Karen Seekins, Peggy Bullard, Judy Bradford, and Penny Leggett; his nieces and nephews, Breezy Tucker; Kirstie and Thomas Guthomson; Jeffrey and Zachary Sughrue; Cece and Nicholas Germer; Sammy Danielson; Katie and Corey Robinson; Ashlynn and Brooke Owen; and his cousin, Kelee Neiman.

Services will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Hope Bible Fellowship, 3805 Stonebridge Drive, Round Rock, Texas.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Scott’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Cure JM.