First Friday kicks off new year

First Friday begins 2024 as it does on the first Friday of each month with several events set for downtown Lockhart. Many businesses stay open beyond normal hours, usually from 5-8 p.m.

Haunt Happy Books, located next to Loop & Lil’s Pizza in the former home of Fiddler’s Green Music Shop, will be open for business.

Plum Creek Records will remain open late, serving food with music by Daniel Driver and DJ Agent 007.

Lockhart Arts & Craft will host “New Year to Forget Blues Review,” featuring Will Rhodes, Mark Creaney, and friends, beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Electric Rodeo Tattoo will be having its “Free Tattoo Hide and Seek.” Follow its Instagram for details.

Nostalgic Gift & Gallery will be having a DJ and Jay Baltierra in the gallery with his photography. There will be free beer and extended hours at the business from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Lockhart Post-Gallery will have Open To Suggestions: Works by Texas State University Painting Students, showing in January at the Lockhart Post-Gallery. The exhibition will begin Jan. 5 during First Friday. (See related article below.)

Old Pal will have Cory Cross performing on its stage from 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL will have both Mandy Rowden and Candace Hastings playing from 8-10 p.m.