LPG welcomes Texas State students’ art Share:







Open To Suggestions: Works by Texas State University Painting Students, will be showing in January at the Lockhart Post-Gallery. The exhibition will begin Jan. 5 during First Friday.

Texas State’s Painting III class presents Open to Suggestions, a group show featuring paintings created over the course of the Fall 2023 semester. Drawing on the varied perspectives of students working towards several different majors, including Studio Art, Art Education, and Communication Design, this exhibition showcases ingenuity and experimentation in different approaches to painting. As the artists respond to conceptual prompts such as memory, identity, science, spirituality, and place, their exploratory approaches to each work are informed by their own budding sense of creative identity and individuality.

Experimentation is found across substrates, media, and techniques, and becomes the unifying element of the work as the artists respond to and influence each other. Open to Suggestions celebrates this exploratory stage and invites the viewer to find inspiration in the potential within the work.

The exhibit will run at the LPG through Jan. 26.

Artists include Diana Carpenter, Elijah Cuminato, Allison Dentler, Sonya Eberhart, Cassidi Redmond, Yadira Rodriguez, Camille Smith, and Jayden Wilson.

The opening reception for the show will be Friday, Jan. 5, from 5-8 p.m. The gallery’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

The Lockhart Post-Gallery is located at 111 S Church St.