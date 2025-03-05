First Friday provides variety for visitors to see Share:







The monthly First Friday (March 7) will include a business opening on the Lockhart square, multiple art shows, and live music.

The grand opening for the Artisan House by Struthers & Co. (107 E. San Antonio St.), with its long line of candles, will include a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. There will be a Sip ‘N Shop Celebration from 5-8 p.m.

Nostalgic Gift & Gallery (213 W. Market St.) will have Tuck & Wolf and Circular Hustle vending in front of its building from 6-9 p.m.

Commerce Gallery (102 S. Commerce St.) will have a Meet the Artists from 5-8 p.m., featuring its new show with Kyle Steed and Kelsey Wickwire.

The Jennifer Lindberg Studio will have Woman’s Best Friend: 75 women & their dogs, from 5-8:30 p.m. at its 103 E. San Antonio St. location. (See Page 2B for more information.)

Spellerberg Projects (103 S. Main St.) will have an artist’s reception for Tianjiao Wang’s “A Prolonged Honoring,” from 6-9 p.m.

Chad Rea will have his new gallery and gift store, Cult of Happy (111 E. San Antonio St.) open from 5-7 p.m.

Live music will be played at Sunflower and Friends with Ethan Ford starting at 2 pm., and evening performances by Macy Todd, Melissa Engleman, and Chazz Emile Bessette.

Old Pal with Jamie Krueger from 9:30-11:30 p.m.; The Blue Pearl with the CenTex Playboys, a Western swing band, from 7:30-10 p.m.; and the Case Room Trio at the Case Room from 6-8:30 p.m.