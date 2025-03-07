Post Register

Downtown Revitalization Project update meeting Thursday

An update on the Downtown Revitalization Project for Lockhart will be held Thursday, March 13, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the first floor of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library.

City staff and DeNucci Contractors will provide updates to business owners and residents about h latest progress, and what to expect as the project continues.

There will be updates on work that has been completed.

Community feedback is welcomed.

There will also be an overview of the work remaining and the timeline of the project.

Afterward, attendees can take this time to meet one-on-one with staff and ask questions that may not be addresses during the meeting.

