Friday Night Matchups

WHO: Lockhart Lions at Hays Hawks

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Bob Shelton Stadium (4800 Jack C. Hays Trail, Buda)

RECORDS: Lockhart 2-3, 2-1; Hays 2-2, 1-1

COACHES: Lockhart — Todd Moebes; Hays — Mark Torres

LAST METING: 2013 — Hays 38, Lockhart 37 (2 OT)

LAST TIME OUT: Lockhart 56, Cedar Creek 0; Hays had an open date

NEXT OUTING: Hays at Pflugerille Weiss; Lockhart has an open date

* * *

WHO: San Antonio Winston Eagles at Prairie Lea Indians

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Indian Field, Prairie Lea (6910 San Marcos Highway)

RECORDS: Winston1-3, Prairie Lea 4-1

COACHES: Winston — Steve Yocham; Prairie Lea — Steven Brown

LAST METING: 2013 — Winston 45, Prairie Lea 25

LAST TIME OUT: Prairie Lea 47, Round Rock Christian Academy 24; Town East Christina 46, Winston19

NEXT OUTING: Winston at New Braunfels Thunder; Leander Founders at Prairie Lea