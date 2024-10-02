Lions roar over Cedar Creek; visit Hays next Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Soon after the homecoming queen was crowned and the sash was wrapped around the king, the Lockhart Lions’ football royalty ruled mightily over Cedar Creek.

The Lions used a trio of 100-plus yard rushers to run roughshod over the visitors from just northeast of Caldwell County, 56-0.

Senior running back Nathaniel Gonzales led the way with 187 yards on 24 carries, while sophomore quarterback Kadon Moebes used a pair of 45-yard touchdowns among his three scores to pick up 120 yards on 8 attempts, and junior quarterback Noel Jaimes sprinted 81 yards for the final score of the evening, gaining 113 yards on just four carries.

It did not, as the final score would suggest, begin as a rout for the Lions.

Lockhart was held just outside of the end zone on its first series.

Following a three-and-out for the Eagles, the Lions took over at the Cedar Creek 45. Three plays later, Moebes blazed down the left sideline for a TD. Evan Estrada’s PAT with 5:46 left in the first quarter left the Lions on top, 7-0.

However, there would no more scoring for more than 14 minutes. The Lions fumbled and threw an interception to end drives, but Moebes’ 6-yard touchdown pass to Parker Connor with 3:28 left in the half seemed to open the flood gates. Estrada’s PAT made it 14-0.

Julian White recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff at Cedar Creek’s 12-yard line. Four plays later, Moebes found pay dirt again on a 3-yard run with 1:47 left in the half. A bad snap on the PAT left the score at 20-0.

Julian Benavidez recovered a fumble for the Lions at the Cedar Creek 15 on the next series, and three consecutive runs by Gonzales ended with a 10-yard run to the end zone with 21 seconds remaining in the half. Estrada’s PAT made it 27-0.

“The first 16 minutes of the game were not as open as we would have liked, but we finally got it going,” LHS Head Coach Todd Moebes said.

The Lions were only a minute out of the locker room when Kadon Moebes carried out a fake to Gonzales and again sprinted 45 yards with a burst. Estrada’s PAT made it 34-0 with 11:00 left in the third quarter.

Ayden Scott picked off a Cedar Creek pass at the goal line to thwart the Eagles’ best scoring opportunity of the night.

With 5:53 left in the third quarter, Moebes, who accounted for five touchdowns overall, made a short pass to Gage Deutsch, and Deutsch did the rest, making one move before taking off on a 53-yard catch and run. Estrada’s PAT made it 41-0.

Lockhart added two more third quarter scores.

A high snap resulted in Jamarion Hawkins tackling the Eagles’ quarterback in the end zone for a safety with 1:41 left in the period and a 43-0 lead.

On the ensuing free kick by the Eagles, Gonzales grabbed it at the Lions’ 47 and weaved his way all the way to the end zone. Estrada’s PAT made it 50-0 with 1:28 left in the period.

The teams agreed to a continuous running clock in the fourth quarter, but that didn’t keep Jaimes from reaching pay dirt as he exploded for an 81-yard run. The PAT was blocked.

Julian White recovered another fumble for the Lions in the closing minutes of the game. Peyton Jackson also picked off another Cedar Creek pass for the LHS defense.

* * *

Tara Escobedo was crowned Homecoming Queen for Lockhart, while Daellyn Darby was crowned King.

UP NEXT

Lockhart visits Hays at Bob Shelton Stadium Friday night. The Lions have lost 10 consecutive games to Hays after beating the Buda program, 26-14, in 1997.

Todd Moebes is in his sixth season as the Head Coach of Lockhart, but he has yet to face Hays.

“(Hays has) a new head coach and a new staff,” Moebes said. “We see them getting better each and every week. We see them continually evolving on film.”

The Hawks are 2-2 overall and 1-1 in district play. Lockhart is 2-3 overall and 2-1 in district action. The Lions will be off next week before playing host to Pflugerville Weiss Oct. 18.

STATISTICS

Lockhart 56, Cedar Creek 0

at Lions Stadium

Score by Quarters

Cedar Creek 0 0 0 0 — 0

Lockhart 7 20 23 6 — 56

TEAM STATS Cedar Creek Lockhart

First Downs 8 19

Rushes-Yards 20-4 42-433

Passing 11-22-2 6-11-2

Passing Yards 90 109

Total Yards 94 542

Punts-Avg. 4-33.5 —

Penalties-Yards 5-50 7-85

Fumbles-Lost 4-2 3-2

Time of Possession 19:53 28:07

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING

CEDAR CREEK — Macedo 3-22, Scott 7-13, James 3-5, Baker 1-5, Parker 2-1, Dubee 2-(-13), Jones 1-(-14), team 1-(-15). LOCKHART — Gonzales 24-187, Moebes 8-120, Jaimes 4-113, Roland 3-14, Abel 3-(-1).

PASSING

CEDAR CREEK — Dubee 11-21-2-90, Macedo 0-1-0-0. LOCKHART — Moebes 6-10-1-109, Jaimes 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING

CEDAR CREEK — Jones 3-36, Dowell 3-34, Myers 2-14, Macedo 2-4, Baker 1-2. LOCKHART — Deutsch 3-78, Liles 1-17, J.White 1-8, Connor 1-6.

* * *

SCORING

First Quarter

LOCKHART — Moebes 45 run (Estrada kick), 5:46

Second Quarter

LOCKHART — Connor 6 pass from Moebes (Estrada kick), 3:28

LOCKHART — Moebes 3 run (run fail), 3:28

LOCKHART — Gonzales 10 run (Estrada kick), :21

Third Quarter

LOCKHART — Moebes 45 run (Estrada kick), 11:00

LOCKHART — Deutsch 53 pass from Moebes (Estrada kick), 5:53

LOCKHART — Safety: Hawkins tackle Dubee in end zone, :41

LOCKHART — Gonzales 53 kick return (Estrada kick), 1:41

Fourth Quarter

LOCKHART — Jaimes 81 run (kick blocked), 9:04