Keep Lockhart Beautiful to have cleanup event Share:







Special to the LPR

Keep Lockhart Beautiful is holding its annual fall cleanup Saturday, Oct. 29.

Volunteers will clean all city parks, plus the downtown area. Volunteers are encouraged to meet at the main pavilion at City Park at 9 a.m. on Saturday to confirm their clean-up area, litter drop-off locations, and collect supplies.

Free breakfast tacos will be provided upon arrival and when participants check in after the cleanup, they will receive a free native tree seedling.

This is Lockhart’s premier community service opportunity for families, students, organizations, and businesses, and a great way for new Lockhartians to get involved and meet their neighbors. It’s free and kid-friendly.

For more information and to sign up for the event, email letskeeplockhartbeautiful@gmail.com.

If you would like to be a crew leader, or have any questions, please message us on Facebook @klbtexas or on Instagram @keep_lockhart_beautiful.