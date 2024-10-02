Echoes of Legacy showing at LPG Share:







The Lockhart Post-Gallery’s October exhibition is, “Echoes of Legacy: Exploring a Father’s Relationship,” by Omar Gonzalez. He is a printmaker and assistant art professor at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

Gonzalez’s current body of work focuses on identity by exploring the expectations passed down from generation to generation. Emphasizing the influences of early development and their ramifications over a lifetime creates a dialogue in understanding their foundations.

Set within the framework of the homestead, questions arise within the work that touch upon authority, the interplay of power within a family unit, and generational bonds.

The show officially opens Friday, Oct. 4 with an opening reception and meet the artist from 5-8 p.m. The exhibition will be available for viewing Monday-Friday until Oct. 25 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.