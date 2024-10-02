Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Oct. 2

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

Old Pal

Song Swap with Jonathan Terrell and Dennis O’Donnell, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Old Pal

HalleyAnna Trio, 7-9 p.m.

The Blue Pearl

BJ Westmoreland Meet and Greet, 6-8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

First Friday

Down Lockhart, 5-8 p.m.

* * *

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Third Annual Best Little Oktoberfest, Best Little Bavarian Popup with German wine, beer, and food specials from local artisans, 2 p.m.

Commerce Gallery

Meet the Artists for Molly Od Magill, Miles Glynn, Noah Door, 5-8 p.m.

Get Lucky Gallery

Meet the Artist Ashley Garmon, 5-8 p.m.

Golden Hour

Celebrating 5 years with complimentary cocktails, 5-8 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Plum Creek Records & Tapes presents Garrett T. Capps and NASA Country with Heavy Meddo and Half Dream, doors open at 7 p.m.

Lockhart Post Gallery

“Echoes of Legacy: Exploring a Father’s Relationship,” by Omar Gonzalez, 5-8 p.m.

Printing Solutions

Hi-Rez Solutions Photo Booth, Stella’s Delights, Art prints by Michaela Cowan, 6-8:30 p.m.

Spellerberg Projects

Artists Reception for ‘From the Outside In’, an exhibition of oil paintings and mixed media objects by Lisa Guevara and Sydney Guzman, 6-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Joel Hoffman Band, 8-11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Old Pal

Sidetracked, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Third Annual Best Little Oktoberfest, 6 p.m.

Geronimo VFW

Jake Blocker Band, 3-6:30 p.m.

Kreuz Market

Michael Milligan, 1-4 p.m.

The PEARL

Mandy Rowen, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Geronimo VFW

Jam Session, 1-4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.