Local Entertainment Calendar
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day
Old Pal
Song Swap with Jonathan Terrell and Dennis O’Donnell, 7-9 p.m.
The PEARL
Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Old Pal
HalleyAnna Trio, 7-9 p.m.
The Blue Pearl
BJ Westmoreland Meet and Greet, 6-8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
First Friday
Down Lockhart, 5-8 p.m.
* * *
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Third Annual Best Little Oktoberfest, Best Little Bavarian Popup with German wine, beer, and food specials from local artisans, 2 p.m.
Commerce Gallery
Meet the Artists for Molly Od Magill, Miles Glynn, Noah Door, 5-8 p.m.
Get Lucky Gallery
Meet the Artist Ashley Garmon, 5-8 p.m.
Golden Hour
Celebrating 5 years with complimentary cocktails, 5-8 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Plum Creek Records & Tapes presents Garrett T. Capps and NASA Country with Heavy Meddo and Half Dream, doors open at 7 p.m.
Lockhart Post Gallery
“Echoes of Legacy: Exploring a Father’s Relationship,” by Omar Gonzalez, 5-8 p.m.
Printing Solutions
Hi-Rez Solutions Photo Booth, Stella’s Delights, Art prints by Michaela Cowan, 6-8:30 p.m.
Spellerberg Projects
Artists Reception for ‘From the Outside In’, an exhibition of oil paintings and mixed media objects by Lisa Guevara and Sydney Guzman, 6-9 p.m.
The PEARL
Joel Hoffman Band, 8-11 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Old Pal
Sidetracked, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Third Annual Best Little Oktoberfest, 6 p.m.
Geronimo VFW
Jake Blocker Band, 3-6:30 p.m.
Kreuz Market
Michael Milligan, 1-4 p.m.
The PEARL
Mandy Rowen, 3-5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Geronimo VFW
Jam Session, 1-4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day
* * *
To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.