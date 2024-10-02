Catalyst 4 Change Charity Event Saturday at Wild Roots Share:







Special to the LPR

Catalyst 4 Change, a family friendly, casual attire event, will take place Saturday, Oct. 5 at Wild Roots Getaways & Gatherings in Lockhart.

The event is for children ages 17 and under are free. Tickets are $25 each and includes a BBQ plated dinner, desert and access to the open beer and wine bar.

Wild Roots is a an outdoor event venue on 45 acres with container homes, glamping tents, hiking trials, fishing, pickle ball, volleyball and more.

Visitors can relax at Wild Roots and learn about Catalysts’ work to create a movement of mentoring for at risk youth in our communities.

Details

When: Saturday, Oct. 5

Where: Wild Roots Getaways & Gatherings, 10201 FM 86 in Lockhart

Who: Family friendly event, kiddos 17 and under are free

Activities Available: Pickleball, Sand Volleyball, Corn Hole, Plunge Pools, Walking Trails, Tiny Home and Glamping Tent Tours

Attire: Casual. This is an outdoor venue

Cost: $25 per adult, 17 and under are free

Agenda

4:30 p.m. — VIP & Sponsor Tours

5:30 p.m. — Doors Open, Open Beer & Wine Bar

6:30 p.m. — BBQ Dinner

7:15 p.m. — Catalyst Presentation

Post Event — Guests are welcome to hang out and play some nigh time pickleball, volleyball, hang out by the campfires and enjoy the stars!

Lockhart Discipline Management Center Principal Ethan Peters wrote a letter of endorsement for Catalyst for Change, noting his students can see people care about them, provide opportunities and experiences for them and see the value and worth in themselves, and in partnering with the Catalyst collective, a program can be built that aims to provide such students with essential tools for success.

Peters specifically noted tools such as mentoring, leadership development, real life skills, internships and job placement.

“We have seen the impact of this program after just one semester and it extends beyond the classroom,” Peters said. “Students are seeing that we care about them and are doing what we can to provide them with opportunities and experiences for them to find their strengths. This all leads to a healthier student, happier families, and a more positive community.”