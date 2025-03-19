Lionettes and Legacies win state competition
The Lockhart High School Lionettes and Legacies captured a state championship and Sweepstakes titles at the recent American Dance/Drill State Competition.
Dance Officers:
Sweepstakes
State Champion Officer- Prop Best Overall- Choreography State Champion
Social Officers:
Championship
Solos and Duets:
Winner – Ellena “Gracie” Flores
1st Runner-Up – Caelan Gannon
Winner – Emma Capello and Linda Brito
Director:
CC Dancewear Outstanding Director: Melissa LeBlanc
Lionettes:
Sweepstakes
State Champion Team- Pom 1st Runner Up
Legacy:
Sweepstakes
State Champion Team- 2nd Runner Up