Lionettes and Legacies win state competition

The Lockhart High School Lionettes and Legacies captured a state championship and Sweepstakes titles at the recent American Dance/Drill State Competition.

Dance Officers:

Sweepstakes

State Champion Officer- Prop Best Overall- Choreography State Champion

Social Officers:

Championship

Solos and Duets:

Winner – Ellena “Gracie” Flores

1st Runner-Up – Caelan Gannon

Winner – Emma Capello and Linda Brito

Director:

CC Dancewear Outstanding Director: Melissa LeBlanc

Lionettes:

Sweepstakes

State Champion Team- Pom 1st Runner Up

Legacy:

Sweepstakes

State Champion Team- 2nd Runner Up