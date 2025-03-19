Mayor notes growth includes new amenities Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Lockhart Mayor Lew White gave a State of the City address to the annual Lockhart Chamber of Commerce luncheon as week, similar the one he had given just two weeks earlier at the Greater Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Gala. White was followed by Lockhart Independent School District Board of Trustees President Michael Wright, and later by Haley Brooks, representing Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).

White credited new Lockhart Chamber CEO Megan Carvajal as being a “go-getter,” adding he felt she “would do great things for our town.”

White noted the town continues to experience growth strains, but growth meant more amenities for the town.

“We can’t stop growth, but new can plan for it,” White said. “We’ve got plans coming out of our ears.”

White said water would not be a problem, as the city had planned for it well. He said this despite existing homes and businesses already using about 2 million gallons of water per day.

White also noted traffic concerns, but said patience was needed, just as the work being done with the Downtown Revitalization Project. He also noted TxDOT was working to better some of the congested areas.

White also praised the work of Holly Malish, the city’s Economic Development Director.

“The city has been successful in attracting manufacturing, distribution, and food services out at the new park,” White said.

White continues to be in discussions with “major hospital organizations,” and hopes to add a 24-hour emergency room fully staffed facility.

As for housing, White noted that 10 years ago, only about 40 homes were being built in Lockhart. This year, he said, there were 580 building permits for new homes.

The city is planning on adding a new swimming pool and has secured a $750,000 grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife for Phase I (a family pool) and is optimistic in getting another $750,000 grant for phase II next year (competition pool). He added that once the pool was completed, Lockhart ISD Superintendent Mark Estrada had plans to teach every second grader in Lockhart how to swim.

Wright said LISD will be seeking a $93.5 million bond at the Ma 3 election, noting it would have a “zero percent tax increase” for citizens.

LISD is hoping to add a new middle school that would house about 1,200 students.

Brooks said CASA was in dire need of volunteers for Caldwell County, which had just three.

“We are court-appointed special advocated,” Brooks said. “We advocate for children using the foster care system. We want to make sure their best interest at heart is met through the entire court process so that nothing falls through the cracks.

“In 2024, there were 493 children in state care in our four counties; 392 of those children have a CASA (representative); 101 of those children still need a CASA. It doesn’t mean those cases weren’t taken care of, we just don’t have the volunteers to take on every single one of those cases. In Caldwell County, we had 45, and we were able to serve 23 of those children.”