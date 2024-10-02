Hays has been a thorn in Lions’ side through the years Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Lockhart visits Hays Friday night in Buda. The Hawks, originally known as the Rebels, are riding a 10-game winning streak over the Lions, although they haven’t faced each other on the gridiron since 2013.

The Post-Register talked to a former Lion who played an integral role in the last meeting as well as one who enjoyed a victory over Hays back in 1997.

Double whammy for Lions

After three consecutive lopsided losses to Hays, Curtis Hawkins saw his junior season at Lockhart as a big chance for redemption for his community as the Lions returned a strong team his junior season and the Rebels (Hays has since changed its mascot to the Hawks) were heading to another district the following year.

On Oct. 11, 2013, it would take 4 quarters, 2 overtimes, and 3 yards to settle matters.

A 2015 graduate of Lockhart High School, Hawkins wanted to send Hays out of Lions Stadium with a loss it would long remember.

The game had become something of a rivalry, albeit one-sided.

Hays beat Lockhart 31-0 in 2010, 41-7 in 2011, and 56-6 in 2012, a combined 134-13. In fact, Hays was riding a 9-game winning streak over the Lions since Lockhart had won 26-14 in 1997.

Hawkins was especially disturbed by the blowout loss because Lockhart had four key players injured and missed the 2012 game. He felt like they could have won with everyone healthy.

“A lot of emphasis was put on this game my junior year because they were moving out of the district and we didn’t know if we would ever get a chance to beat them again,” Hawkins said. “The game was a rivalry long before my class was playing them.”

Hawkins was one season removed from playing for head coach Paul Kirby. The 2013 Lions were playing under the direction of new head coach Brian Herman.

Lockhart jumped out to a 16-7 halftime lead over Hays in front of the home crowd.

However, the Hawks managed to tie the game at 24-24 at the end of regulation. Lockhart could have won the game had a 28-yard field goal been successful.

Each team scored a touchdown and successfully added the PAT in the first overtime to send it into a second OT tied at 31–31.

Hays scored a TD on its drive to start the second overtime, again adding the PAT for a 38-31 lead.

During Lockhart’s possession, Hawkins scored his third touchdown of the night on a 1-yard run to pull the Lions within 38–37.

Rather than going for a PAT, which would have sent it into a third extra period had it been successful, Herman decided to go for the victory with a two-point play.

The plan originally called for C.J. McKinney to get the carry, but Herman told his assistants to “feed the beast,” and the beast was Hawkins.

“All those guys I know from Hays have told me they knew I was gonna get the ball,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins was gang-tackled a couple of feet shy of the goal line, giving Hays the one-point win.

“I just remember their guys were so excited running off the field,” Hawkins said. “I guess after two overtimes, coach just thought we had some momentum and would go for two.”

Hawkins finished the game with 112 yards, followed by McKinney with 88. Lockhart racked up 387 yards in the ground, and only passed once on a fake punt.

Due to work restrictions as owner of Texas Event Shuttle, Hawkins will have to watch the game this week on the Lions Pride Sports Broadcast.

Hawkins remains active in Lockhart athletics. Recently, through his Lions Legacy Athletic Academy, Hawkins saw that 80 people were taken to a recent Texas State football game.

Lions Legacy Athletic Academy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing young athletes with opportunities to build their athletic and personal legacies.

Dixie on their minds

Back in 1997, Rob Ortiz recalled head coach Les Davis of Lockhart wanting his players to get sick of hearing the Hays fight song, ‘Dixie,’ which went with their then-nickname, Rebels.

“Coach Davis played it all week long,” Ortiz said. “He played it before and after practice non-stop. He had a cassette tape player and tied it above the entrance the of locker room, so we had to hear it coming and going.”

Ortiz said the Lions were akin to the Dallas Cowboys in those days.

“We didn’t switch up districts often like they do now,” Ortiz said. “We saw these guys in baseball, basketball, track, everything… for years. We were familiar with all of them.”

The district included Hays Consolidated, Bastrop, New Braunfels Canyon, Gonzales, and Del Valle among others.

In the preseason, Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Football magazine called Lockhart’s district in 4A the most competitive district in the state.

Ortiz and the Lions quickly grew tired of the song Dixie because of Herman’s antics.

“It wasn’t the most elaborate thing in the world he did, but woo man, it got us going,” Ortiz said.

Lockhart would claim a 24-16 win at Lions Stadium that season over Hays.

Ortiz, a senior that season for Lockhart, recalled seeing rebel flags being “everywhere” in the stands.

Unfortunately, it would be the last time Lockhart has beaten Hays on the gridiron whether they were the Rebels or Hawks.