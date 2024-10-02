‘Everyday People’ showcases Lockhart people in pictures Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Sandy and Cheryl Dozier have produced a book filled with photos of people around Lockhart that is not for sale, yet can be viewed by anyone at Lockhart Arts & Craft.

The book, “Everyday People,” is short and sweet with 32 photos of 51 people.

“We didn’t want to do more because people get bored and quit looking,” Sandy Dozier said.

Photos are taken in and around Lockhart of individuals, some groups, at restaurants, Courthouse Nights, area parks, including with some local musicians.

“Everyday people here are extraordinary anyway,” Sandy Dozier said. “Everybody here has been so nice to me and my wife, and really for no reason. It’s just life, mostly taken around the square. Think of it as a grownup yearbook.”

Room has been left around each photograph for autographs and notes from those pictured. The book can be viewed at the bar area around Lockhart Arts & Craft. The book is not for sale

All of the photos have been taken by the Doziers.

They plan to do three more volumes and after the fourth perhaps bind them together.