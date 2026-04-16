Foundation prepares for annual Fundraiser Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The Lockhart Animal Foundation is preparing to host its annual Fur Ball fundraiser on April 24, 2026 at the historic Zedler Mill. The event promises an evening of entertainment, community spirit, and support for local shelter animals.

The nonprofit, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to assisting animals housed at the Lockhart Animal Shelter, has built a reputation for turning fundraising success into tangible improvements for pets in need.

Funds raised during the 2024 Fur Ball helped purchase state-of-the-art equipment for spay and neuter services. These efforts not only aid in controlling the stray animal population but also ensure pets are adoption-ready for families in states with strict sterilization requirements.

In 2025, proceeds from the fundraiser were used to construct a “catio,” an enclosed indoor space that allows shelter cats to move freely while enjoying views of the outdoors. The addition significantly enhanced the cats’ quality of life by providing a more natural, stimulating environment as they await adoption.

This year, organizers have set their sights on upgrading the shelter’s feline housing. Proceeds from the 2026 event will go toward purchasing new cat kennels designed to be more spacious, sanitary, and comfortable, further reducing stress and improving living conditions for the shelter’s residents.

Those in attendance can expect a lively evening under the theme “Gangsta Glam,” featuring keynote speaker and celebrity jewelry designer Anthony Carmago.

Attendees are encouraged to don their pinstripes and hats, or pearls and silk, or even t-shirts and ties…gangsters have no rules…Let the speakeasy ambiance envelope you with a DJ, an Italian dinner catered by Mandola’s Italian Kitchen, that the boss says you’ll love, cocktails, a celebrity keynote speaker you’ve seen in the pages of People Magazine and Vogue. Also plan on a really fun live auction all in a beautiful setting overlooking the banks of the Luling River at Zedler Mill.

Community members are encouraged to attend and support the foundation’s ongoing mission to improve the lives of shelter animals. Tickets and additional event details are available at lockhartfurball.org.

It will be a beautiful night of community, camaraderie, and an exuberant, accomplished feeling that comes from enjoying yourself while supporting the loving animals in need at the Lockhart Animal Shelter.

One collective good time on a gorgeous spring night will aid their mission of enriching and extending the health and life of these cats and dogs. So bring the gang-ster and don’t miss the biggest and best Fur Ball you’ve ever seen.