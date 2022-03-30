Four arrested following Dale event￼ Share:







On Sunday, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office became aware of a potential Kidnapping and/or hostage situation on Green Acre Drive in Dale. Multiple assets were activated to assist, including Texas Rangers, Hays County SWAT, Hays County Negotiators, and the FBI Task Force.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and was subsequentially executed by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Detectives with the assistance of Hays County SWAT. Four victims were removed from the residence and refused medical treatment on scene. Four people were arrested from the residence and taken into custody at the Caldwell County Jail.

Those arrested, their ages, and charges, include:

Genaro Carranza-Romero, 23

Operation of Stash House, $10,000 Bond

— Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, $20,000 Bond

Nallely Cruz-Valeriano, 31

— Operation of Stash House, $10,000 Bond

— Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, $20,000 Bond

Emmanuel Miguel-Rosas, 19

— Operation of Stash House, $10,000 Bond

— Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, $20,000 Bond

Rosendo Miguel-Rosas, 29

— Operation of Stash House, $10,000 Bond

— Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, $20,000 Bond

Pair charges with shooting from a vehicle

On Monday at about 10:48 a.m., Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the area of Paloma Bend and Tierra Verde Run in Dale for a report of discharge of firearm from a vehicle. Deputies arrived in the area and located the reported vehicle, occupied by two individuals. Upon investigation, two handguns, one with a tampered serial number, and narcotics were located.

Two people were taken into custody at the Caldwell County Jail and are waiting arraignment. They included:

Edgar Rangel-Salazar, 33

— Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm

— Possession of Controlled Substance

— Tampering with identification Numbers

Alexandra Aguilera, 22

— Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm

Pedestrian killed in vehicle collision

City of Lockhart

On Tuesday, March 22, at about 11:45 a.m., the Lockhart Police Department responded to a vehicle collision on SH-142 and San Antonio Street. A 19-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while walking at the side of the highway. Upon transit to the nearest hospital, he died.

Preliminary reports indicate the driver fell asleep while driving along SH-142/San Antonio Street, which led to the vehicle going off-road, striking the pedestrian.

The Lockhart Police Department continues to investigate the incident. No charges have been filed.