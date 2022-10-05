Franco tops field at Chili Pepper￼ Share:







Special the LPR

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The Lockhart Boys’ cross country team raced to a fourth place finish out of 75 teams competing in the open division at the University of Arkansas Chili Pepper festival in Northwest Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 1.

LHS senior James Franco was the individual champion and one of three Lockhart runners that finished in the top 10 overall out of the 682 competitors. Franco set a personal record for the 5,000 meters, covering the course in a time of 15:53. Juniors Carlos Terrazas and Zeke Sanchez placed third and eighth respectively, finishing with times of 16:17 and 16:37. Junior Cole Frey and sophomore Anthony Daniel completed Lockhart’s top five runners finishing 55th and 66th in the team scoring with times of 17:30 and 17:38. Sophomore Alejandro Cruz and freshman David Ruiz finished next for the Lions in 80th and 83rd with times of 17:49 and 17:54.

The finishing time for all seven of Lockhart’s runners were personal bests for a 5,000-meter run.

The Lion harriers have now raced against 140 teams this season, and has a record of 135 wins, and 5 losses.

The Lions’ next race will be the UIL District 25 AAAAA Championships at the Lockhart City Park on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 8:30 a.m.