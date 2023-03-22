Franks keynote speaker at Hispanic Chamber Gala Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Straight off Texas Christian University’s NCAA football championship game and NCAA basketball round of 32 appearances, Horned Frog football Chaplain and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Director Chauncey Franks, a Caldwell County native (Dale area) and Lockhart High School graduate, will be the keynote speaker at Saturday Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Gala at the Lockhart Lions Club.

This will be the organization’s 34th annual gala. The black-tie affair will begin at 6 p.m.

The Lions Club is on Bufkin Lane. GCCHCC Chairman Jonathan Gonzales said he is hoping for a crowd of at least 250 at the event.

Gonzales is finishing his one-year term as chairman, but he has agreed to stay on for a second year.

There will be five awards presented: Businesswoman of the Year, Businessman of the Year, Business of the Year, the Fermin T. Islas Award, and the Orgulla Award.

For ticket information contact 512-398-9600, or email gcchcc2011@gmail.com.

Gonzales noted that Franks “very inspirational,” and that his slogan is “embrace.”

A former Lockhart Lion, Franks received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls , where he also played football, and was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. After graduating, he also spent some time as a college football coach and graduate assistant. Franks has been with FCA since July of 2004. In 2010, Chauncey began to serve as the TCU FCA Life and Character Coach.

As Chaplain for the TCU Football Team, Franks oversees the FCA ministry at TCU. The TCU-FCA ministry is reaching more than 300 TCU coaches and student athletes through weekly bible studies, pre-game chapels, life skills development, mentoring and discipleship.

Franks is married to Danika Franks, and they have three children — a son, Eli, and daughters, Eden and Ellie. They also have two boxers, Ferdinand and Bruno, and a French bulldog, Snow. In his spare time, Franks may be found on any of the DFW area lakes and ponds, bass fishing or out searching for new Texas barbecue hotspots.