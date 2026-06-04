FREE Dental Van Coming to Lockhart Share:







Providing essential dental care to uninsured residents in Caldwell County

The Smithville Community Clinic’s Health on Wheels (HoW) Dental Van will be visiting Lockhart on Friday and Saturday, June 5-6, 2026, bringing FREE dental services to uninsured adult (18+) residents in the community.

The mobile dental clinic will be located at City Park, Lockhart, TX 78644, with appointments available each day from 8:30 AM to approximately 3:00 PM.

On Friday, June 5, the dental team will provide free comprehensive dental exams for uninsured patients and schedule individuals who require treatment for the following day. On Saturday, June 6, the team will provide treatment within their scope of services, including extractions and fillings.

In addition to dental care, the Health on Wheels team conducts intake assessments to better understand social determinants of health, helping connect individuals with resources and referrals that support overall well-being. If patients need additional healthcare services available through the Smithville Community Clinic’s other departments, staff members will assist in coordinating those appointments.

“Our goal is to remove barriers to care and bring essential health services directly to the communities that need them most,” said Kristi Farquar, Executive Director. “By offering mobile dental care, we can help residents address urgent oral health needs while also connecting them with additional resources that support their overall health.”

Residents interested in receiving services should schedule an appointment by calling 512-237-2772.

The Smithville Community Clinic looks forward to serving the residents of Lockhart and Caldwell County, continuing its mission of improving access to quality healthcare for uninsured adults 18+ across Bastrop, Caldwell, and Fayette Counties.

For more information contact: Smithville Community Clinic, 808 SE Martin Luther King Dr., Smithville, TX 78957. Phone: (512) 237-2772, Website: www.smithvillecommunityclinic.org