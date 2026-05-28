Important information for you and your family Share:







ESL Classes taught at library

Lockhart Community Action ESL Classes will be taught with experienced tutors at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. For more information call 512-398-3223.

GED Classes

GED classes every Tuesday and Thursday from 911:am at 121 W. Bowie St., Luling, TX. Register at communityaction.com or call 512-398-0251 or text 210-651-2753.

Free Fruits and Vegetables

Where We Thrive Inc. provides Harvest of Hope Where We Thrive Inc. provides free fresh fruits and vegetables to families, seniors, and individuals in need.

Locations are:

•Lockhart-Mason Lone Oak Baptist Church, 1417 5th St.

•Luling at the William Taylor Methodist Church, 103 Jones St. For more information:

Email: WhereWeThrive19@gmail.com or call 512-644-1193.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify. Call 512-398-0251 or text 210-651-2753.

Do you have an upcoming event that could help someone learn about activities or events that could aid in their health? Place your info here free of charge. Email Editor at editor@post-register.com.