Fugitive Arrested in Caldwell County Share:







A fugitive wanted on a felony child sex offense warrant was recently apprehended near Maxwell by the Caldwell County Constable’s Office Precinct 2 Warrant Division.

According to officials, the suspect was wanted on a second-degree felony warrant for Indecency with a Child – Sexual Contact. Authorities located and arrested the individual without incident.

The Caldwell County Constable’s Office emphasized that crimes involving children are treated with the utmost seriousness and that protecting children remains a top priority for the agency.

Constable Paul Easterling said the Warrant Division continues to actively identify, locate and apprehend fugitives wanted for serious felony offenses, including crimes against children.

“Our Warrant Division remains committed to tracking down individuals who pose a threat to our communities,” Easterling said. “By proactively pursuing and arresting fugitives wanted for serious crimes, we help make Caldwell County a safer place for our residents.”

The investigation and arrest are part of the office’s ongoing efforts to protect the community and ensure that individuals accused of serious criminal offenses are brought to justice.