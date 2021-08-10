Fundraiser for teacher grants caters to foodies Share:







Need a night out on Friday, Aug. 20?

You don’t have to go far. That night, the Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD is appealing to foodies with 50 Lions Who Can Cook, its latest fundraiser to help the organization support Lockhart ISD teacher grants.

The grants for teachers are awarded each year and help them fund projects that in many cases they wouldn’t otherwise be able to.

The event is restricted to people ages 18 and up and will be held at the Lockhart Evening Lions Club building at 220 Bufkin Ln.

A ticket grants an individual two drink tickets and the chance to sample and vote on foods cooked by celebrity chefs from across Lockhart ISD, county and city departments, and non-profits.

Tickets are $30 pre-sale and $40 at the door and are available at the State Farm office downtown at the corner of Market and Main Streets and at Printing Solutions on San Antonio Street. Tickets are also available by messaging the Education Foundation’s Facebook page.

The event will feature live and silent auctions along with $20 mystery grab bags.

50 Lions Who Can Cook is one of two events the Education Foundation is presenting in the next couple of months.

Scratch golfers and duffers alike can participate in the “Chip-In” for LISD Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The event will be held at the Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.

Aspiring sponsors for the event can download the sponsor packet at www.foundation4LISD.com/2021-chip-in/

For more details about the tournament, e-mail Alfonso Sifiuentes at asifuentes@centraltexasrefuse.com.