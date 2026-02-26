Gary Job Corps cadets help at the San Antonio Stock Show Share:







By Randolph Goodman

Gary Job Corps

Since 1949, the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has grown to become one of the largest, most prestigious shingle events in the city of San Antonio with approximately 1.5 million visitors entering the grounds each year.

Over 6,000 volunteers give countless hours to our organization each year. Gary Job Corps Corrections/Security Cadets assisted with the volunteers to ensure an orderly function of the Stock Show and Rodeo in San Antonio. Additionally, Gary Job Corps Cadets have assisted in numerous projects in the Central Texas Area; Circuit of the America’s, Austin City Limits, South by Southwest, Moody Center Events, Comal County Fair, Sights and Sounds of San Marcos, Q2 Soccer, Texas State Football and Graduations, Hats Off for Veterans, LBJ Bash, 4th of July Parade in Martindale and numerous other projects.