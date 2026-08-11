Gary Job Corps Volunteer at 4:12 Kids annual back-to-school giveaway Share:









Pictured (left to right): Larry Mosqueda, 4:12 Kids staff; Jeffery Michelson, City of Lockhart Council Member; Deeikcon Guillory, Gary Job Corps student; Emilio Chavez, Gary Job Corps student; Deantevis Fludd, Gary Job Corps student; Jessica Gonzales-Mosqueda, Director of 4:12 Kids; and Yolanda Castillo, 4:12 Kids Board Member. Photo provided by Gary Job Corps.

LOCKHART, TEXAS

Families from across Caldwell County gathered Saturday, August 8, for the annual 4:12 Kids Back-to-School Giveaway, where children received clothing, shoes, socks, school supplies, and other essentials to help them begin the new school year prepared for success.

The event, hosted by 4:12 Kids, brought together numerous community partners, including Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU), Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative, Society of St. Vincent de Paul–Luling, Wendy’s, Dell Children’s Health Plan, Community Health Center, Methodist Healthcare Ministries and many other organizations committed to serving local families.

The event was also attended by City of Lockhart Council Member Jeffery Michelson, whose presence reflected the City’s support for community partnerships that make a positive impact on children and families.

Students from Gary Job Corps Center proudly volunteered throughout the day, assisting with event activities, welcoming , and helping ensure the giveaway ran smoothly. Through volunteer opportunities like this, students continue to develop leadership skills while giving back to the communities they serve.