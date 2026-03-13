Gary Lee Germer Share:







Gary Lee Germer, 84, of Seguin, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2026. Gary was born in Luling, Texas, to Bernice and Fritzi Germer on May 15, 1941. He was baptized and confirmed at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Maxwell, Texas.

Gary began his education in Maxwell with a class of 5 students and graduated from Lockhart High School in 1959. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry from Southwest Texas State University.

Gary played and loved sports, especially football and basketball. He was offered a football scholarship from Southwest Texas State University and a basketball scholarship from Texas A&M University. While Gary liked the idea of attending Texas A&M, his parents encouraged him to attend Southwest Texas State because it was closer to home. He was injured while playing football early his first year at Southwest Texas State but stayed busy during his college days with another favorite sport – bowling.

Gary began his career in chemistry with Nalco Chemical Company located in Sugar Land, Texas, in 1967. He married in 1969, settled in Richmond, Texas, and was blessed with two sons. He retired with Champion Technologies in Houston, Texas as Director of International Product Development. During his career Gary enjoyed traveling to all parts of the world.

Throughout his lifetime, Gary loved God, his children, family and friends. His favorite past times included cooking, gardening, fishing, and hunting. Above all he loved sharing time with his sons. He coached their summertime activities, baseball and basketball, and hardly ever missed a game.

Gary is survived by his son, Gary Lee Germer, Jr. of San Marcos, TX; son, Gregory Lynn Germer of Seguin; brother, Bruce Germer and wife Peggy; sister, Lou Ann McMillen and husband, Rob; and sister-in-law, Lisa Germer.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Bernice and Fritzi Germer; brother, Rodney Germer; and sister Deborah Germer.

A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2026, at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Maxwell, Texas. Interment will be at Memorial Lawn in Martindale, Texas where Gary will be laid to rest next to his parents.