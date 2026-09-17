Gaslight Baker Theatre announces 2027 lineup Share:







The Gaslight-Baker Theatre (GBT) is proud to announce its 2027 season, a seven-production lineup celebrating stories of resilience, connection, community, and the people who find their way forward together.

Following a year of continued growth at the historic theatre in downtown Lockhart, the 2027 season will feature productions across both the Baker Theatre and the intimate Gaslight Theatre, ranging from classic comedy and imaginative adventure to suspense, heartfelt drama, and two of musical theatre’s most celebrated works.

“Our 2027 season is really about people finding strength in one another,” said Doug DeGirolamo, Artistic Director of GBT. “These shows are wildly different in style, but at the center of each one are people facing change, uncertainty, loss, or seemingly impossible circumstances. Again and again, they discover that the way forward is together. That’s something I think speaks directly to what theatre, and particularly our community theatre, can do.”

The season begins April 2 with Oscar Wilde’s enduring comedy The Importance of Being Earnest, running through April 18 in the Gaslight Theatre and directed by Emma Utzinger and Robyn Gammill. Filled with mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, and some of the sharpest dialogue ever written for the stage, Wilde’s comedy remains as delightfully irreverent today as when it premiered more than a century ago.

Adventure takes center stage May 7 through May 23 with Peter and the Starcatcher, directed by Billie Guffey. This imaginative and inventive play tells the story of how a nameless orphan became Peter Pan. Using an ensemble of actors to create ships, storms, islands, and a world of larger-than-life characters, the production celebrates storytelling, imagination, friendship, and the joy of creating theatre together.

A GBT tradition returns June 3 through June 6 with Vaudeville 2027, directed by Liza McCarthy. The annual celebration brings together performers from throughout the community for an evening of music, comedy, variety acts, and entertainment inspired by the classic vaudeville tradition.

The summer brings one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history to the Baker Theatre. Les Misérables, directed by Jason Jones, runs July 9 through August 1. Based on Victor Hugo’s novel, the epic musical follows Jean Valjean’s decades-long journey through revolution, sacrifice, redemption, and grace. Featuring a sweeping score and songs that have become known around the world, Les Misérables will serve as the centerpiece of GBT’s 2027 summer season.

The season continues September 17 through October 3 with Robert Harling’s beloved Steel Magnolias, directed by Tysha Callhoun. Set inside a Louisiana beauty salon, six women share laughter, gossip, friendship, and heartbreak as they navigate the joys and challenges of their lives. At once deeply funny and profoundly moving, Steel Magnolias is a celebration of the strength found in friendship and community.

For Halloween, GBT returns to the intimate Gaslight Theatre with The Woman in Black, directed by Beth James, running October 15 through October 31. Susan Hill’s legendary ghost story follows a lawyer haunted by the events of his past as he attempts to tell his story with the help of an actor. What begins as a theatrical exercise slowly transforms into something far more unsettling. The production will use the intimacy of the Gaslight Theatre to bring audiences frighteningly close to the mystery.

The season concludes with Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, directed by Doug DeGirolamo, running November 26 through December 19. Based on the beloved film, the musical follows veterans and entertainers Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they travel to a Vermont inn and discover that their former commanding officer needs their help. Featuring Irving Berlin classics including “Blue Skies,” “Sisters,” and “White Christmas,” the production will bring the season to a close with a story about friendship, loyalty, generosity, and coming together for someone who needs you.

Together, the seven productions reflect GBT’s continued commitment to presenting ambitious, accessible, and engaging live theatre while creating opportunities for artists, volunteers, students, and audiences throughout Lockhart, Caldwell County, and Central Texas.

“There’s something in this season for almost everyone,” DeGirolamo said. “You can laugh with us, be frightened with us, go on an adventure with us, hear an extraordinary musical score, or spend an evening with characters who feel like people you’ve known your entire life. More than anything, we want people to come through our doors and experience these stories together.”

Additional information about the 2027 season, including tickets, auditions, volunteer opportunities, sponsorships, and educational programming, will be announced by Gaslight-Baker Theatre.