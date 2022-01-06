Genaro “Gene” Ybarra, Sr. Share:







( November 25, 1932 – December 18, 2021 )

Genaro “Gene” Ybarra, Sr., 89, of Lockhart, Texas passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. He was born in Lockhart, Texas on November 25, 1932.

Genaro served in the U.S. Navy, entered the service in June of 1951 and separated on June 16, 1955. He served on the ship USS PCEC 898. He was awarded National Defense, Korean Service medal, USN Service metal, and the Good Conduct medal.

He was preceded in death by his father, Genaro Ybarra, Sr., a son, Ronnie Ybarra, and granddaughter, April Nicole Ybarra.

Mr. Ybarra is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Theresa Riojas Ybarra, children, Jackie (Steve), Terry (Celeste), Marty (Vicky), 5 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

He was also survived by his changos Bonnie, Eddie, and Gunnar.

Gene retired after 38 years with the civil service for Ft. Sam Houston, and after his retirement he opened a welding shop and built barbeque pits, but his favorite past time was fishing where he excelled. He lived at the ranch with the “catch of his life”.

Visitation will be Friday, January 14, 2022at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. at DeLeon Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.