Gloria C Garcia Share:







In loving memory of Gloria C Garcia. She was born December 14, 1970, to Frank Castillo and Janie Anguiano.

Gloria passed away in Lockhart, TX surrounded by her family April 24, 2023, at the age of 52.

Gloria is survived by her husband of 33 years, Carlos Garcia Sr. Her Mother Janie Castillo, and her Beloved children: Carlos Garcia Jr, Crystal Garcia, her 3 grandchildren Ritchie Garcia, Zoey Garcia, Michael Ortiz, brother David Castillo, sisters Esperanza Castilleja, Pam Tristan. She will be Deeply Missed.