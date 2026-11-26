Gonzales-Sanchez makes Lockhart history Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

History was made at Lockhart City Hall Tuesday evening, Nov. 17, as Angie Gonzales-Sanchez took the oath of office, becoming Lockhart’s first Hispanic woman elected mayor. For Gonzales-Sanchez, the moment marked more than just an election victory. It was the latest chapter in a political career that began 16 years ago and included a disappointing election loss just one year earlier. Her swearing-in highlighted a City Council meeting that also welcomed a new District 4 council member, recognized outgoing city leaders, and addressed several important matters involving construction savings, development, and city operations.

Gonzales-Sanchez first made history in November 2010, becoming the first Hispanic woman elected to the Lockhart City Council. She went on to serve the community for 15 years, including 14 years, from 2011 through 2025, as the city’s first Hispanic female Mayor Pro-Tem. During that time, she became a familiar face in city government, taking part in decisions involving Lockhart’s growth, infrastructure, and future. Her years on the council gave her a front-row seat to the changes taking place across the community and helped establish her as one of the city’s longtime public servants.

Her political journey, however, was not without setbacks. In November 2025, Gonzales-Sanchez lost her council election by just 38 votes, bringing an end to 15 consecutive years of service. For someone who had spent so much of her life involved in city government, it was a difficult turn. But rather than allowing that narrow defeat to be the final chapter of her public service, she returned to the ballot a year later, this time seeking the city’s highest elected office. In November 2026, voters elected her mayor, making history once again and bringing her back to City Hall in a new role.

The significance of Tuesday’s ceremony went beyond the swearing-in itself. Gonzales-Sanchez’s election represents an important milestone for Hispanic representation in a community where Hispanic families have long been part of Lockhart’s history, culture, and identity. From becoming the first Hispanic woman elected to the council in 2010 to becoming the first Hispanic woman elected mayor in 2026, her journey reflects years of dedication to public service and a willingness to return to the voters even after a difficult loss.

The evening also marked a changing of the guard for other members of city leadership. Rebecca Menke was sworn in as the new District 4 councilmember following the Nov. 3 General Election. Outgoing Mayor Lew White and Mayor Pro-Tem Jeffry Michelson were recognized for their service to Lockhart as the city welcomed its newly elected officials. Council members also selected Brad Westmoreland to serve as the new Mayor Pro-Tem and appointed two city representatives to the Capital Area Council of Governments (CAPCOG) General Assembly.

Lockhart’s November election may be over for most voters, but residents in District 3 still have some unfinished business at the ballot box. Ron Faulstich and Jonathan Gonzales will face off in a Dec. 12 runoff to decide who will represent their part of Lockhart on the City Council. With the mayor’s office and District 4 seat already decided, this is the final race needed to complete the city’s new council lineup. During its Nov. 17 meeting, council officially approved the Nov. 3 election results and called for the runoff. The city will share additional information, including voting locations and hours, through its official communication channels as Election Day approaches.

Fire Station Renovation Comes in Under Budget

Beyond the leadership changes, council members received some welcome financial news involving the recently renovated Lockhart Fire Station No. 1. Council approved four construction change orders that resulted in approximately $221,547 in savings below the project’s approved Guaranteed Maximum Price. The savings come shortly after the city celebrated the reopening of the historic station on Nov. 6 following extensive renovations. The project was designed to improve the facility for firefighters while preserving the character of a building that has served Lockhart for generations. With construction costs continuing to be a concern for cities across Central Texas, the savings were a positive development for the city and its taxpayers.

Proposed 535-Acre Development Moves Through Review Process

Growth and development were also on the agenda as council approved an agreement involving a proposed 535-acre mixed-use Harken development northeast of North Colorado Street and China Street. Under the agreement, the developer will be responsible for covering the city’s engineering, legal, and financial review expenses associated with the project. This allows city officials to continue evaluating the proposal without placing those particular costs on taxpayers. The action does not represent final approval of the development itself, but it establishes how the review expenses will be handled as the proposal moves through the city’s process. The project is another example of the continued development interest in Lockhart as the community experiences residential and commercial growth.

Council also approved an agreement with TX Gov Solutions LLC to manage billing, collection, accounting, and distribution of assessments within the Seawillow Public Improvement District. Public improvement districts are commonly used to help finance infrastructure and other improvements associated with development, with assessments collected from properties located within the district. The agreement provides for professional management of those financial responsibilities.

Air Quality Monitoring and Property Tax Roll Approved

In other business, council approved an extension of CAPCOG’s air quality monitoring site lease through Dec. 31, 2032. The monitoring site provides information about regional air quality conditions and supports ongoing efforts to understand environmental changes as Central Texas continues to grow. Council also approved the city’s 2026 Certified Property Tax Roll, a routine but necessary part of the annual property tax administration process.