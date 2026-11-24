Lady Lions basketball shows fight in early season action Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Above, Alize Cuevas works the ball downcourt against Navarro. Photo by Kristina Fischer

The Lockhart Lady Lions basketball team has shown plenty of determination in the early part of the 2026–2027 season, picking up comeback victories over East View and Navarro before falling to Crockett Early College High School 62–45 on Nov. 17. Lockhart opened the season with an impressive comeback against East View, overcoming a nine-point halftime deficit to earn a narrow victory. Peyton Johnson led the charge with 24 points and 16 rebounds, while Mia Lewis added 14 points and five steals. T.J. Horn contributed six points and four steals as the Lady Lions used a strong second-half defensive effort to turn things around.

The Lady Lions followed that performance with another comeback win against Navarro High School. After trailing at halftime, Lockhart took control in the third quarter and pulled away for a double-digit victory. Johnson once again led the offense with 20 points, six rebounds, and five steals. Karla Gutierez added 11 points, while Beah St. Leger and Horn chipped in eight points each. Lockhart faced a tougher challenge against Crockett Early College High School on Nov. 17. Early turnovers and shooting struggles put the Lady Lions behind by 13 points at halftime. Lockhart battled back to within 10 entering the fourth quarter but couldn’t close the gap, falling 62–45. Johnson finished with a game-high 22 points, eight rebounds, and six steals. St. Leger and Elli Greenwood added six points each, while Horn contributed five points, six rebounds, and six steals. Despite the loss, the Lady Lions have shown they can battle back from early deficits. With Johnson leading the offense and several players contributing defensively, Lockhart will look to build on its early-season success as the schedule continues.