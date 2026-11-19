Lockhart Lions open basketball season with impressive sweep of Navarro Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Above, Lockhart Lions boys basketball gather round to listen to instructions on what proved to be a great way to kick off the season. Photo by Elizabeth Hart.

The Lockhart Lions boys basketball program couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the 2026-27 season. Playing in front of an energetic home crowd Friday night, Nov. 13, the Lions swept Navarro Early College, with all three teams picking up convincing victories over the Vikings. The freshman team got things rolling with an impressive 88-22 win, followed by the junior varsity team cruising to a 72-10 victory. The varsity Lions finished off the night with an 81-38 win, giving Lockhart plenty to celebrate on opening night.

The varsity team came out strong on both ends of the court, creating turnovers, pushing the pace, and turning defensive pressure into easy baskets. Senior guard Johnny Ford led the way with 19 points, three rebounds and two steals. Junior forward Tor Lillemoen added 10 points and seven rebounds, while sophomore guard Demonte Anthony chipped in nine points and four steals. Junior guard Zarri Dawson finished with eight points, four rebounds and six steals, while sophomore forward Marcello Castillo contributed eight points, three rebounds and two steals.

Head Coach Collin Hart was pleased with how his team came out ready to play, especially their defensive effort. “I was very proud of the effort our guys gave on Friday night. Our varsity executed our offensive and defensive game plans extremely well. We got off to a fast start by creating deflections and steals that led to easy baskets, which is something we have been emphasizing daily in practice,” Hart said.

Hart also credited Associate Head Coach Levi Hays for his work with the varsity offense, along with freshman coach Miguel Rodriguez and JV coach Eliahs Jones for helping their teams get off to strong starts. “The energy in the gym was great, and we had an outstanding turnout from our fans. Our guys really fed off that atmosphere. It was a great way to open the season,” Hart said.

With opening night behind them, the Lions will now turn their attention to a busy week of basketball. Lockhart travels to Bastrop on Tuesday, Nov. 17, with the freshman and JV games scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and varsity tipping off at 7 p.m. The Lions will be back on their home court Friday, Nov. 20, when they host San Antonio Memorial. The JV game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., followed by varsity at 6:45 p.m. Friday’s sweep gave the entire Lockhart basketball program a little early-season confidence and a good start to what the Lions hope will be a successful year.