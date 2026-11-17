Janet Schaefer Share:







May 23, 1937- November 14, 2026

Janet Schaefer, age 89, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on November 14, 2026, leaving behind a family who loved her dearly and countless memories to cherish.

Born on May 23, 1937, on the family farm in Lockhart, to William and Mary Notle, Janet spent most of her working life as a secretary, much of it in the school setting.

Janet found joy in life’s simple pleasures, especially time spent with her grandchildren, playing 42 and bridge, and her weekly outings with the Friday Night Girls. She treasured her family, her friendships, and the special moments that made life sweet.

She is survived by her daughter, Reagan Fre; her, husband Brad, her sister, Peggy Allen, grandchildren Jacob Frey and Taylor Rudman, husband Alan, and she was also blessed with one great-grandchild, Atlas Rudman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Notle, her brother Billy Notle, and her husband Vern Schaefer.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 21, at First United Methodist Church in Lockhart, Texas. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am, with the celebration of life to follow at 11am.

Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church.

Janet’s greatest legacy is the love she shared, the friendships she cherished, and the memories that will live on in the hearts of those who knew her.

Services have been entrusted to McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, TX.