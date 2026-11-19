The Shops on West Market: Joining forces to bring more shoppers downtown Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Above, the merchants of The Shops on West Market invite everyone to venture off the square and onto West Market Street. Photo by Anthony Collins.

Just a few steps west of the historic Caldwell County Courthouse square, a group of local business owners is working together to bring more attention to a part of downtown Lockhart that visitors may sometimes overlook. Known collectively as The Shops on West Market, these independent businesses are joining forces to promote their stores, encourage residents to shop locally, and introduce visitors to the variety of shopping experiences available beyond the courthouse square. From specialty pet supplies and vintage clothing to vinyl records, original artwork, and unique gifts, the businesses offer something for just about everyone. While each shop has its own personality and identity, the owners share a common goal of making West Market Street a destination for residents and visitors alike.

As Lockhart continues to grow and attract more visitors, much of the attention naturally centers on the restaurants, businesses, and attractions surrounding the courthouse. However, the business owners along West Market Street want to remind people that downtown has plenty more to offer and that they are only 1 block off of the square. By working together, The Shops on West Market are taking a cooperative approach to promoting their businesses rather than relying entirely on individual advertising and word of mouth. Their efforts reflect the importance of supporting locally owned businesses and encouraging shoppers to explore areas they might otherwise pass by. For customers, it means having several interesting shops within a short walk of one another, each offering its own selection of merchandise and services.

One of the businesses helping bring attention to West Market is Wendy R Gift Shop, owned by Wendy Ramsey. The shop specializes in thoughtfully selected gifts and merchandise designed to accommodate a wide range of gift-giving occasions. Customers can browse unique items, quality gifts, and fun tabletop merchandise while receiving the personal attention Ramsey considers an important part of the shopping experience. The business also offers discounts to teachers and military personnel, recognizing individuals who serve the community and country. For customers who need additional convenience, Wendy R Gift Shop provides an in-town delivery service, making it easier to purchase and send gifts without traveling outside Lockhart. Ramsey’s focus on customer service and carefully selected merchandise reflects the individual attention that small, locally owned retailers can offer. Inside Wendy R Gift Shop, visitors will also find Monsters and Cowboys Gallery, featuring artwork by Austin-based artist Gerardo Rodriguez. The gallery offers both original paintings and prints, providing customers with an opportunity to purchase artwork while exploring the gift shop. Rodriguez exhibits his work throughout Texas and beyond, bringing an additional artistic element to the West Market shopping experience. The arrangement allows customers to discover original artwork alongside traditional gift merchandise and demonstrates another way that businesses and artists can share space to reach a wider audience. Together, Wendy R Gift Shop and Monsters and Cowboys Gallery provide a combination of shopping and art that adds to the diversity of businesses found along the street.

Another participating business is Mr. Brown’s Pet Stop, owned by Jamee Warden, which specializes in supplies for dogs and cats with a strong emphasis on nutrition and community involvement. Warden takes a thoughtful approach to selecting merchandise, focusing on carefully curated products while helping customers make informed decisions about their pets’ nutritional needs. The shop also provides services that go beyond traditional retail shopping, including weekly nail-trimming pop-up appointments with Madison from Cookies Pet Salon. These appointments are available from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and are scheduled through text messages or direct messages on Instagram. By combining pet supplies, nutritional guidance, and convenient services, Mr. Brown’s Pet Stop offers a personalized shopping experience for local pet owners while supporting other professionals in the community.

Music enthusiasts have their own destination at Plum Creek Records & Tapes, owned by Max Yancy and Grace Reyer. Located just off the courthouse square in a restored building dating back to the 1920s, the independent record shop offers a carefully selected collection of physical music media, local artwork, and community programming. The business also operates as an event promoter and micro-label, contributing to the area’s growing creative and music scene. Plum Creek buys, sells, trades, and accepts items on consignment, providing opportunities for collectors to discover everything from familiar favorites to something they may have never heard before. The shop opens at noon Tuesday through Sunday. Additional information is available at plumcreekrecords.com or through its social media account, @plumcreekrecordstx.

Adding to the creative atmosphere is Moonicorn Vintage, located in the back room of Plum Creek Records at 213 W. Market Street. Owned by local musician Naomi Stinnett, Moonicorn offers an assortment of vintage clothing, artwork, and antiques. Stinnett carefully selects pieces that span from the mid-20th century through the modern era, giving customers an opportunity to explore clothing and other items representing different styles and periods. The shop provides another example of how independent businesses can complement one another by sharing space and attracting customers with different interests. Someone stopping in to browse records can also explore vintage fashion, artwork, and antiques without leaving the building. Shoppers can find more information about Moonicorn Vintage on Instagram at @moonicornvintage.

Also participating in The Shops on West Market is Rancho Sueño, owned by Melissa Beaumont. Describing its offerings as “Worthwhile Goods & Gifts,” Rancho Sueño adds another independently owned shopping destination to the group. The business joins its neighbors in encouraging customers to explore West Market and discover the different merchandise available from local retailers. Its participation also strengthens the collective effort to bring attention to an area of downtown that offers considerably more than visitors might expect from a quick walk around the courthouse square.

The cooperative effort comes at an especially important time as the Christmas shopping season approaches. While online shopping and large retailers continue to compete for customers, locally owned businesses depend on residents and visitors who choose to spend their money close to home. Shopping at independent stores also gives customers an opportunity to meet business owners, learn more about the merchandise they carry, and discover gifts that may not be available through larger retailers. With several specialty shops located near one another, West Market offers shoppers the opportunity to accomplish much of their holiday shopping in a single downtown visit. The businesses also benefit when customers visiting one store take the time to explore another.

Beyond the upcoming holiday season, The Shops on West Market represents an effort to strengthen the visibility of small businesses and encourage continued interest in downtown Lockhart. The collection of retailers, artists, and specialty shops demonstrates how independent businesses with different products and services can work together toward a shared purpose. Their cooperation not only benefits the participating owners but also gives residents and visitors additional reasons to spend time downtown, supporting the businesses that contribute to Lockhart’s local character.

For those who regularly visit the courthouse square, The Shops on West Market offers a reminder that some of downtown Lockhart’s most interesting businesses can be found just around the corner. Whether someone is looking for a special gift, a favorite record, a vintage piece of clothing, original artwork, or something for a four-legged family member, West Market provides several opportunities to shop locally. And with the business owners working together to promote the area, their hope is that more people will take those extra steps west and discover what their shops have to offer.