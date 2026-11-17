Joe “Mula” Rodriguez Gonzales Share:







November 6, 1974- November 1, 2026

Joe Rodriguez Gonzales was born on November 6, 1974, in Lockhart, Texas, to his loving parents, Celsa Rodriguez and Celestino Gonzales.

Joe is now reunited in heaven with his beloved mother, Celsa Rodriguez; his father, Celestino Gonzales; and his brother, Lorenzo Cano. May they welcome him with open arms as they are together once again.

He leaves behind his loving sister, Connie (Lee) Mendoza; his brothers, Julian (Cathy Tabias) Cano, Jesse (Sacora) Gonzales, Chris Gonzales, and Carlos (Mary Jane) Gonzales; nieces and nephews Christine Amaya, Cecilia Brown, Joe Angel Gonzales, Ernest Gonzales, Juan Carlos Gonzales, Lorenzo Cano, Kaeden Mendoza, Isaiah Mendoza, and Lee Mendoza; along with cherished family member Kristianna Ortiz.

“I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die.”— John 11:25

And with faith in God’s promise, we hold onto the hope that this goodbye is not forever, but only until we meet again.

Family and friends are invited to join us as we gather to honor and celebrate Joe’s life. The memorial services are Saturday, November 21, 2026. Services will begin promptly at 3:00 p.m., with a reception to follow at the Lockhart Lions Club, 220 Bufkin Lane, Lockhart, Texas.

Services have been entrusted to Legends Tri-County Funeral Services.