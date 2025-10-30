Reece Franks Share:







October 14, 1996-October 25, 2025

Reece Alan Franks, 29, of Luling, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

Reece was born on October 14, 1996, to Sarah Dawn Lewis and Craig Allen Franks. He was baptized as a child at the Cowboy Bible Church and graduated from Luling High School in 2015. After graduation, he began working in construction before moving on to the oilfield. Wanting to be closer to his family, he left the oilfield and secured a job with Lonestar Paving.

Reece was a devoted father who cherished every moment he spent with his children and family. He was known for his quirky smile, kind heart, and deep love for his family and friends.

Reece enjoyed riding his motorcycle and hanging out with friends. Above all, he particularly loved spending time with his daughter, Ella, and son, Trace; they were the light of his life.

Reece is survived by his mother, Sarah Dawn Lewis; his daughter, Ella Franks; and his son, Trace Allen. He is also survived by his sisters, Halie Jennings and Bailee Franks Gage; his brother, Michael Brice Franks; his great-grandmother, Della; his grandparents, Gary and Beverly Schroeder, and Blake and Sandie Lewis; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Craig Allen Franks, and his Granny Mofo.

Honorary Pallbearers: Bubba Damon, James Damon, Howard Curry, Paul Schlachter, Jeffery Stuart, Jace Opiela, James Shows, Keith Knox, Brice Otto, Brian Guerrero and Lonestar Paving.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday October 25, 2025 at O’Bannon Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday October 25, 2025 at O’Bannon Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Cowboy Bible Church and Luling Animal Welfare Society.

Services under the care and direction of O’Bannon Funeral Home.