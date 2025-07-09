The Culinary Room: Lockhart’s Gourmet Gem Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



What began as a queso dream has grown into one of Lockhart’s most beloved culinary destinations. The Culinary Room, located in the heart of the historic square, is more than a store, it’s a story of passion, creativity, community, and pudding.

The journey began in 2016, when founders Alexandra Worthington and Alana Webre took home top honors in H-E-B’s “Quest for Texas Best” with their now-famous queso recipe. Riding that success, the duo launched the Culinary Cowgirls brand and began production in a humble kitchen behind what would become The Culinary Room. As the business rapidly expanded, the queso operation moved to a 20,000-square-foot factory off Highway 183, still run by Worthington and her team.

Back at the Lockhart location, a new chapter was unfolding. The team welcomed Chef Vanessa Ramirez, whose culinary brilliance quickly earned her a promotion to co-owner. “If you’ve tasted her food, you understand why she’s now our head chef,” says the founder. “She’s the heart.”

The inspiration for opening in Lockhart was simple: love at first sight. “We fell in love with the town the moment we visited,” they explained. “Its charm, the square, the people, it wasn’t even a question.” Launching two startups in one day was no small feat, but they embraced the challenge with trademark energy and grit.

What followed was a culinary evolution unlike anything Central Texas had seen. The Culinary Room carved a niche with its dedication to all-natural, small-batch, and often locally made goods, from gourmet foods to artisan pottery. Whether it’s chef-prepared grab-and-go meals or the world’s first fresh pudding bar, their focus remains: don’t copy, create.

One dish stands out among the crowd: their famous banana pudding. Originally crafted from a family recipe, it became a sensation, drawing fans from across the country. “Chef Vanessa made it even better, it’s now legendary,” they say. It’s not uncommon to see weekend lines for a bowl of the pudding, and it’s become a staple at local weddings, potlucks, and parties.

The grab-and-go meal case is another hit, offering affordable, scratch-made meals sourced with local meats and vegetables. At under $10.50, these chef-prepared dishes come in gluten-free and keto options, making healthy eating convenient and budget-friendly.

The Culinary Room takes pride in supporting Lockhart’s artisan and agricultural community. From ceramic pendants made with local clay to Hill Country olive oils and locally crafted BBQ rubs, nearly every shelf tells a story. They’ve also been longtime supporters of the Lockhart Fur Ball, a fundraiser for the city’s animal shelter, which Worthington helps organize.

“We see ourselves as collaborators, not competitors,” they say. “We complement Lockhart’s restaurants by offering alternatives like dessert, take-home meals, and specialty ingredients.”

Though once home to popular cooking classes, The Culinary Room now shares its kitchen with nearby restaurant Little Trouble. Still, the team keeps busy with charcuterie boards, dessert catering, and what they call their “side hustle.” Soon, desserts including their banana pudding and Amy’s Ice Creams will be available for delivery via DoorDash, with nationwide shipping on the horizon.

Like many small-town businesses, they’ve faced challenges, historic building repairs and big-city rent in a small-town economy. But instead of scaling back, they leaned in. “You have to love it,” they say. “When work becomes your passion, it doesn’t feel like work anymore.”

Among their proudest moments? Being featured in Southern Living last June and Smithsonian Magazine this year. “That was a dream come true,” they say. “But honestly, just turning the key every morning and still smiling after seven years, that’s the real win.”

What’s next for The Culinary Room? “Vanessa and I will still be giggling in the kitchen, dreaming up new ideas,” they promise. Expansion is always a possibility, if they can find the time.

The Culinary Room is more than a business; it’s a love letter to Lockhart. And it’s clear the community feels the same. “Our team is the reason this place works,” they say. “They’re the soul of The Culinary Room, and our customers feel that every day.”