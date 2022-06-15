Grant Proposal Writing workshops scheduled￼ Share:







Caldwell County

Representatives from nonprofit organizations within Caldwell County interested in developing or

improving their grant proposal writing skills are invited to participate in a two-day workshop hosted by

the Caldwell County Community Services Foundation.

The training is made possible thanks to a generous contribution from the St. David’s Foundation.

Workshop topics include:

• Learning how to tap into private foundation funding

• Why it is important to plan for proposal writing

• Basic principles of proposal writing

• Preparing the components of a proposal

• Identifying qualified potential funding sources for your project

Do you have an idea for a project that needs funding support? Would you like constructive feedback on a proposal-in-progress? The workshop instructor is available to provide classroom one-on-one attention to your idea or project.

Instructor Dennis Engelke, the grants administrator for Caldwell County, has completed professional

grant proposal writing training from The Grantsmanship Center in Los Angeles, the nation’s premier

grant writing resource.

Engelke has successfully written grants for community infrastructure, youth groups, leadership training,

animal welfare and social service projects.

“Grantors fund projects that help people,” Engelke said. “Projects that allow people to do something from which they are now prohibited, or projects that eliminate or reduce hardship, or those that empower people can be successfully funded,” he concludes.

The grant workshops will be offered at the following locations. Attendance will be confirmed on a first-

come, first-served basis.

• July 6-7, 2022 – Lockhart – Criminal Justice Center, 1703 S. Colorado St., Lockhart, TX 78644

• July 19-20, 2022 – Lockhart – Criminal Justice Center, 1703 S. Colorado St., Lockhart, TX 78644

• Aug. 10-11, 2022 – Luling – Zedler Mill Pavilion, 1170 S. Laurel Ave., Luling, TX 78648.

Cost to participate is $25. Lunch and refreshments are provided each day. The classes will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. Each class will be limited to 25 participants. For more information, contact Dennis Engelke, ccc.foundation1@gmail.com, (409)201-1944. To download the registration form, visit the co.caldwell.tx.us homepage.