Groups make certain this will be a Christmas to Remember in Lockhart Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart was so popular last year with its name change and additions to the former Dickens Festival that organizers with this year’s event plan to make it more unforgettable.

“We’ve changed up our Christmas celebration a little bit and brought in some new faces to make it even better,” said Stephanie Riggin, co-chair of the event.

The fun starts on the downtown Lockhart square on Friday, Dec. 1, coinciding with the Lockhart Downtown Business Association’s monthly First Friday. Dozens of vendors will line the streets beginning at 5:30 p.m. and will be open until 9 p.m. First Friday, which begins at 5 p.m. and usually last until about 8 p.m., will include shopping as well with Christmas carolers roaming various businesses.

“I have to say that it’s been really wonderful to partner with these really amazing people who have working on this (A Christmas to Remember) event for so many years,” said Sally Daniel, President of the LDBA. “They have such a love for it. We wanted to identify what our priorities were, and the wonderful traditions that we wanted to make sure continued.

“There will be a beautifully lit square. In addition to the tree lighting, we are having the high school choir. We are really excited about adding that this year. Then, more shopping. It’s really gonna be an exciting weekend. It’s going to be beautiful.”

The Lighting of the Christmas Tree on the courthouse lawn by Mayor Lew White will take place at 7 p.m.

A Christmas to Remember has a full day of activities on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. with vendors opening and an ice sculpture from Frank the Ice Man at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library.

Area choirs will perform throughout the day, beginning with the Plum Creek Elementary Choir at 9:45 a.m. See all of the choir times and other festivities on the schedule listed below. There will be face painting, street juggling, a glass blower, magic show, reptile show, a falconer, petting zoo, a mariachi band and something new, a ukulele band.

The always anticipated Christmas Lighted Night Parade will begin at 7p.m.

Vendors will remain open until 9 p.m. They will also be in the Best Dressed and Best Booth contests.

The event will be the 33rd such Christmas celebration in Lockhart with a day of the Friends of the Library and the City of Lockhart hosting free activities.

Riggin noted local businesses at individuals made such possible.

“We take great pride in this,” Riggin said. “We are able to do it where no child pays for anything. It is truly a joy to see a mom with two or three kids looking at one of the events and asking, ‘How much does that cost?’ and you say, ‘It’s free.’ You see those faces just light up.

Riggin added the Lockhart High School Choir is “fabulous.”

“And I always say when you shop around the square, you’ll be surprised what’s here. It’s always nice to support a downtown business. And we have a ball in the parade. It is fun, fun, fun.”

Jonathan Gonzales, Chairman of the Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said there would be some “delicious food vendors” among those on the square.

“It’s a great opportunity to give a lot of the local businesses a chance to let them shine and give back to the community,” Gonzales said.

The Lockhart Chamber of Commerce is responsible for the Lighted Parade on Saturday evening.

“It’s a great time,” said Kim Clifton, Director of Operations for the Lockhart Chamber. “It’s gotten bigger and bigger every year. We have a group that is celebrating a 50th wedding anniversary. They’re doing a float in the parade for all of them to ride on. I thought that was a fun and creative idea.”

Bertha Martinez, Director Library Services in Lockhart, noted all of the events taking place at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library.

“We are going to have a falconer at the library, Martinez said. “We will also have train rides, face-painting, a caricaturist, and something new this year. We’re going to have a Ukulele group come in and perform. It’s going to be fun. I can’t wait.”

Martinez said the 123-year-old library is looking “marvelous.”

A Local Authors events will be held at the library, outside if weather permits, on Saturday from

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mary Eisenberg of The Friends of the Library, said an autographed book from one of the local authors would be a “great Christmas gift.”

Eisenberg also discussed the Lunch at the Library, a catered luncheon set for Friday, Dec. 15, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available at the library. Sponsored by Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative, the lunch is one of the main fundraisers for The Friends of the Library.

“The library is stunning this time of year,” Eisenberg said. “They put so much hard work, imagination, and love into decorating the library. Every part of the library is special.”

Mayor White also noted that Light Up Lockhart is active again this season with Christmas cards/signs on display around the courthouse lawn. They are $75 each and will be available through the Christmas season.

* * *

Schedule of Events

Friday, Dec. 1

(Downtown shopping with Christmas carolers)

6 p.m. – Vendor tents open

7 p.m. – Mayor’s Christmas Lighting; Lockhart High School Choir

Saturday, Dec 2

9 a.m. – Franko the Ice Man (ice sculpture)

Vendor tents open

9:45 a.m. – Plum Elementary Creek Choir

10 a.m. – Wiggle Waggle Train Rides

Santa Claus

Hayrides-Dakota Dream Team

Face Painting-Carrie Smith

Caricatures-Chuck Bryan

10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Local Authors

10:30 a.m. – Navarro Elementary Choir

11:15 a.m. – Clear Fork Elementary Choir

Noon – Bluebonnet Elementary Choir

Street Juggling with Jack Byrd

Glass Blower-Austin Flameworks

Austin Reptile Show

12:45 p.m. – Alma Brewer Strawn Elementary Choir

1:15 p.m. – Magic Show with Jack Byrd

1:30 p.m. – Lockhart Junior High School Choir

2 p.m. – Falconer-Last Chance Forever

3 p.m. – Mariachi Cielo Azul

Fry’s Fun Farm-Petting Zoo

4 p.m. – Four String Animals-Ukulele

5 p.m. – Straight Ahead-Live Band

7 p.m. – Christmas Lighted Night Parade