Haley (Jonnie) Rodriguez, 20, beloved wife, daughter, and sister, was called to her eternal resting place on January 10, 2021. She entered this world on July 26, 2000 in Austin, Texas, born to Johnny and Jennifer Rodriguez. She is survived by her spouse, Tori Austin, parents, Johnny Rodriguez, Jr. and Jennifer Rodriguez; sister Kaylah Rodriguez; brother John Michael Rodriguez, III; Numerous Nieces and Nephews; Numerous Aunts and Uncles; maternal grandparents, Ubaldo and Dora Aponte; paternal grandfather, Juan Z. Rodriguez; and paternal grandmother Susie Alcala.Haley was an amazing person with numerous talents and interests. She made her own clothing and loved her makeup. She was an avid reader who loved philosophy and understanding other points of view that she may not necessarily agree with. It was part of her philosophy of building people up. Her love of children led to her job as a day care provider. Recitation of the holy rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Eloise Woods Natural Burial Park in Cedar Creek, Texas.Services under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 E. Cedar St. Lockhart, Texas 78644. (512) 376-6200