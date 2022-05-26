Harris named new LHS girls’ basketball coach Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

When Elizabeth Harris told her future Lockhart girls basketball players and their parents Wednesday evening at the Lions Den that she was “huge on academics,” she has the credentials to back it up.

Harris was introduced as the new LHS girls’ basketball coach, although she doesn’t officially begin her new duties until June 1.

Harris replaces Tosha Doherty, who led the Lady Lions to the playoffs last year. Doherty resigned to take a position outside of education. Doherty replaced six-year LHS coach Dennis Helms, who is retiring after 52 years of coaching overall.

A resident for the last two years of Lockhart wither husband, Aaron, and two daughters, Erin and Ella, Harris received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Texas in Austin before getting her Juris Doctorate from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash.

Harris was a probate attorney at Addams & Associates, PLLC, in Spokane for five years, but her love of basketball had returning to the court in 2020 as the head coach at Waelder High east of Luling.

“When the opportunity came to get back into basketball, I couldn’t pass it up,” Harris said.

In her two seasons with Waelder, Harris led the Lady Wildcats to their first win in three seasons and their first winning season in more than a decade.

She also taught physics at Waelder.

“I can’t wait to start,” Harris said. “It was great to see the girls at practice the other day.

It starts with defense. Defense turns into offense. I can already tell you that I have some leaders in the room. I have followed the (Lockhart) program. They are building a program built on hard work, dedication, and of course, defense. If we do things the right way, we can compete in what is a very difficult district.”

Harris attended Westlake high school in Austin. Where she started all four years. She was also on the track team, played softball, was a swimmer and even did some figure skating. She was a multiple first-team Academic All-District.

She accepted an academic scholarship to Texas. While at UT, Harris received her B.A. in English and African American Studies. She also attended Gonzaga on scholarship.

Harris and her husband were close friends with former Texas All-America running back Cedric Benson and worked on the side for the Cedric Benson Foundation where she was Co-founder and Vice President. Benson was killed in 2019 following a motorcycle accident. The non-profit foundation provides free educational support and athletic opportunities for low-income youth throughout the state of Texas.

“Over 90 percent of female CEOs participated in sports,” Harris said. “I look forward to getting to know all of you better. Players can always talk to me whether it’s personal, academics or athletics. Coming from my small school I’ve dealt with just about everything.

“We will have camps this summer. I will open the gym as frequently as I can. I feel excited about this opportunity and want to get started as soon as I can.”

Harris was also excited about working with newly announced LHS Girls’ Athletic Coordinator Shelly Herzog.

“I’ve been blessed to learn from someone like her,” Harris said. “She has already taught me so much.”