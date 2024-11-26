Holiday Home Tour returns Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

A once popular event that has been absent since 2019 returns to Lockhart this year with a worthy cause still as its main cause.

The Lockhart Holiday Home Tour, absent since the Covid pandemic, will be held on Dec. 7, from 1-5 p.m.

Later that evening, A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart will wrap up with the lighted Christmas parade beginning at 7 p.m.

The Holiday Home Tour will be sponsored by the Betas of Lockhart. Previously, the national organization of Alpha Psi Beta at Beta Sigma Phi sponsored the event, but the local chapter of Betas is now running it.

“One of our founders thought we should provide for RIF… Reading is Fundamental,” said Missie Hagan, President of the Betas of Lockhart.

The Betas got behind the idea.

RIF gives out two books to every student pre-K through fifth grade in Lockhart, as well as the Pegasus School students. Last year, about 5,700 books were given out to RIF in Lockhart. There is usually both a spring and fall distribution where the books are awarded to the students.

There are 8 stops on the self-guided tour, which includes 7 homes and refreshments at The Leona, new cabins on N. Church Street.

The homes include:

*105 San Jacinto St.

*913 Vogel St.

*417 Cibilo St.

*502 W. Prairie Lea St.

*540 W. San Antonio St.

*617 W. San Antonio St.

*215 Pecos St.

The Leona cabins are at 416 North Church St.

There are several stories with the homes and in many cases, the remodeling of them.

“We encourage the homeowners to decorate for Christmas, but some people may want to just see what they’ve done with the homes,” Hagan said.

Donna Blair and Tamara Carlisle have organized the tour. All of the proceeds go to RIF.

Tickets are $20 (credit card only) and must be purchased online.

Anyone interested can visit Instagram at Lockhart_holidayhometour to order the tickets. They can be purchased the day of the event only at Commerce Gallery on the Lockhart Square. Only 400 tickets will be sold and 300 had been sold by last week.

There will be light food and refreshments at The Leona and it will be catered by Commerce Café.