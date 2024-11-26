A Christmas certainly to remember Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Organizers of A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart plan for the 2024 event, Dec. 6-7.

They are also expecting more visitors than usual since Sights and Sounds in San Marcos has been shortened to one day.

The event has been going on in Lockhart for about 35 years and is in its third year after being renamed A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart. It was originally called the Dickens Festival.

Also, this year, the Friends of the Library have partnered with four other entities to make what Stephanie Riggin plans to be the best Christmas celebration ever in town. Those entities include the City of Lockhart, Lockhart Chamber of Commerce, Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GCCHCC), and the Lockhart Downtown Business Association (LDBA).

The LDBA’s monthly First Friday (Dec. 6) Falls on the first day of the event and begins at 5 p.m. LDBA has joined forces with the Christmas celebration, and at 6:30 p.m., the organization will sponsor The Lockhart High school choir singing on the square.

At 7 p.m. will be the annual lighting of the Christmas tree by Lockhart Mayor Lew White.

This year, thanks to Light Up Lockhart, the tree is new.

Visitors to both first Friday and a Christmas to Remember can visit the local shops, as most merchants will stay open till at least 8 p.m.

On Saturday, at 9 a.m., will begin a day filled with entertainment begins for the children. Parents will be happy to know that all events will be free.

Those events will last until 5:30 p.m. The Dr. Eugene Clark Library will host the action-packed day of events. Among the entertainment, both inside and outside at the library, will be a glass blower, a fire dancer, and much more.

The much anticipated Lighted Christmas Parade begins at 7 p.m.

Riggin and fellow organizer Felicity Winnett said the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce continue to sign up floats. Everything is free and all are welcome.

Last year’s record of 75 floats could be surpassed this year.

One of the highlights last year was an LISD school bus float. The Friends of the Library had a Harry Potter-themed float.

“People are getting very creative,” Riggin said. “We encourage people to be part of it.”

Santa Claus will be also be at the library, so Riggin asked all visitors to bring their wish lists.

Winnett said the Christmas event may well be the first time some of kids come to the library.

“It’s their library and we want them to know that,” Winnett said. “They can always come back.”

Riggin noted the Dr. Eugene Clark Library was the oldest continually run library in the state of Texas.

The library staff has organized all of the Christmas events, led by Bertha Martinez, Director of Library Services.

The GCCHCC will be providing a platform for the vendors to participate and there will be a variety of craft booths as well as food vendors.

* * *

A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart

Schedule

Friday, Dec. 6

5-8 p.m. First Friday Downtown

6 p.m. – Vendor Tents open

6:30 p.m. – Lockhart High School Choir

7 p.m. – Mayor’s Lighting of the Courthouse Christmas Tree

Saturday, Dec. 7

9 a.m. – Vendor Tents open; Plum Creek Elementary Choir

9:45 a.m. – Navarro Elementary Choir

10 a.m. – Wiggle Waggle Train Rides; Santa Claus; Face Painting (Leah Paints Faces); Caricatures (Chuck Bryan); Pony Rides

10:30 a.m. – Danza Azteca Guadalupana

11 a.m. — Street Juggling (Jack Byrd); Pictures with Santa by Leider

11:15 a.m. — Clearfork Elementary Choir

Noon — Bluebonnet Elementary Choir; Austin Reptile Show; Austin Flameworks (Kevin Ivey); Pixie Locks & Feathers (Isabel)

12:30 p.m. — Left Hand Thread Band

1:15 p.m. — Elvis

1:45 p.m. — Alma Brewer Strawn Elementary Choir

2:30 p.m. — Lockhart Junior High School Choir

3 p.m. — Magic Show-Jack Byrd; Fry’s Fun Farm Petting Zoo

3:30 p.m. — Mariachi Cielo Azul

4 p.m. –Leah Paints Faces

4:30 p.m. — Melisamba Dancers

5:30 p.m. — Texas Fire Dancer Floki

7 p.m. — Christmas Lighted Night Parade